Life in prison: man betrayed family’s trust for chance to commit sexual abuse

LUBBOCK, Texas — The man who earned, then betrayed, the trust of a Lubbock family, Michael Don Billups, 56, of Seminole, was sentenced Thursday to life in prison.

In January, he admitted to interstate transport of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. Under the terms of the deal, the minimum sentence was 10 years. The maximum was life.

Court records said Billups developed a friendship with a family in 2012 while they lived in Hobbs, New Mexico.

“Billups eventually came to be considered part of the family,” court records said. The parents trusted Billups enough to let their children stay with him. The family moved to Lubbock in 2018.

Billups asked permission in the summer of 2019 to take two of the children to Florida and Alabama for vacation. Afterward, one of them came forward.

Court records said there was sexual abuse during the trip. But that led to the discovery of sexual abuse dating all way back to their time in Hobbs.