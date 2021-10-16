Light Up Lubbock features businesses with Christmas lights, holiday items

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Better Business Bureau of Lubbock announced on Wednesday a campaign to highlight certain accredited businesses for the Christmas season. The campaign was named Light up Lubbock.

The BBB described it as, “A virtual holiday experience that highlights various accredited Christmas light installers, coffee shops and bakeries around town for families to have a one stop shop to search for some of the most amazing Christmas light displays.”

Light Up Lubbock will include an interactive map for Lubbock and the surrounding areas, and a Christmas music playlist on Spotify.

The following is a statement from BBB of Lubbock:

We are extremely excited to help our community during the holiday season and help create lifelong memories. Our website, www.lightuplubbock.com, features an interactive map that will highlight Christmas light setups across Lubbock and the surrounding areas. It will also feature a custom Christmas playlist on Spotify. Whether you’re a traditional music listener or more modern, we have something for everyone! We are also featuring local businesses that offer your favorite holiday items like coffee, hot cocoa, cookies and more!

“We are so excited to bring something like this to our community. We know people love to drive around and look at Christmas lights in this area and it has become a tradition for most families.” says Mallory Maxwell. “Not only do we want encourage people to keep these traditions and help foster them for future generations, but we want to enhance it by giving the citizens in this area an all-in-one website where they can find Christmas light setups in their area and some fun places to stop by to get a drink and a snack, plan their routes for their trip, listen to some holiday music and have a great time. The best part about our map is that we are featuring local businesses to help promote the support of local businesses.” Greg Linder, CEO of the BBB of the South Plains said, “We initially developed this program to highlight accredited landscapers during the holiday season since most of those businesses do Christmas light installations during the holidays. After a few meetings with our staff, it grew to include local coffee shops and bakeries so we can include those accredited businesses and give them a way to advertise their holiday specials as well.”

We are also starting a new program called “Light The Way Home”, where you can nominate a veteran to receive a free Christmas light setup for their home installed by Recon Lawn. Anyone can nominate a veteran to receive this amazing gift by visiting www.lightuplubbock.com and filling out our questionnaire.

You can find more information about Light Up Lubbock by visiting the website at www.lightuplubbock.com. Merry Christmas!