LUBBOCK, Texas — It’s going to be an exciting day as Texas Tech football kicks off its first home game of the season. It will also be the first time the new LED lighting system will debut.

Senior Associates Athletics Director Robert Giovannetti said this will add to the game day experience.

The sun will be shining for the 6:00 p.m. kick-off against the Oregon Ducks but once the sun goes down, the lights will get started.

“Between the third and fourth quarter we will have a light show and have some lights go off after touchdowns,” Giovannetti said. “When the national anthem is being played, they will flash red, white and blue. So, there is really almost nothing we can’t do with these lights.”

Tech announced the facelift to the stadium with the light system designed by Musco earlier this year.

Giovannetti said they have been practicing making sure everything is in sync for the big debut.

“[It’s] something that kids and adults alike can say hey this makes it fun. It’s supposed to be a fun, a fun night and fun experience so that’s what we are trying to provide,” Giovannetti said.

He said they are just getting started, throughout the season there will be more light additions to the game day experience.

The light show is something many fans are looking forward to this season, but the athletic department says if you are photosensitive, to avoid exposure to the light display.

“We just want people to be careful. They need to be aware of that coming in here,” Giovannetti said. “We will try to tell people and we will have a warning up on the video board as well.”