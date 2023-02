WACO, Texas – Top-ranked Trinity Christian defeated Houston Saint Thomas’ Episcopal, 69-61, to win the TAPPS 4A boys state championship Saturday at Waco Robinson High School.

After making the trip to Waco the last two seasons. the Runnin’ Lions (29-7) will return to Lubbock with a trophy.

It’s the first state championship for third-year head coach Spencer Sutton and the first for the program since 2016.