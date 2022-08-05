LITTLEFIELD, Texas— Littlefield ISD is set to implement a new plan to protect students in the case of an active shooter in the coming weeks, according to Lamb County Sherriff Gary Maddox.

The Guardian Plan also known as School Safety Training is a program with the intention to arm selected teachers and faculty to defend students and other employees in the case of an active shooter.

Sheriff Maddox told EverythingLubbock.com that Littlefield is actively working to finalize details for the program, and it should be up and running in the next few weeks.

The Guardian Plan was a part of the legislation passed in Texas that would allow teachers and faculty to be armed while on campus.

Littlefield is not the first campus on the South Plains to arm teachers.

Olton ISD implemented the Guardian Plan to arm teachers and faculty in 2018. Ralls ISD has signs that read: “Please be aware that the staff at Ralls ISD are armed and may use whatever force is necessary to protect our students.”

Littlefield’s decision to take part in the Guardian Plan comes three months after the Robb Elementary School Shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

