LITTLEFIELD, Texas – A grand jury indicted Nathan Alexander Garcia, 29, of Littlefield on four charges Wednesday, according to court records. The charges include Enticement and Attempted Enticement of a Minor, Possession of Child Pornography Involving a Prepubescent Minor, Production of Child Pornography and Receipt of Child Pornography.

Garcia was arrested in October of 2022 and booked into the Lamb County Jail.

Court records said that between December of 2021 to April of 2022, Garcia produced child pornography with a girl under the age of 18 years old.

Garcia was in possession of an Apple iPad that had at least one image of child pornography that “involved a prepubescent minor and a minor who had not attained 12 years of age,” according to the indictment.

As of Wednesday evening, Garcia remained in the Lamb County Jail.