LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, Jan. 11, Whitney Manicchia received multiple calls from her bank’s number. The woman on the other line told Manicchia there was suspicious activity on her account and they needed to freeze it.

Soon after, they sent her verification codes for Manicchia to confirm. She confirmed the codes and the next thing Manicchia knew, her life savings were stripped from her. She found the devastating news out after hanging up and calling her bank back. Her actual banking representative knew nothing about suspicious activity.

“The lady is real quiet and she’s looking at my account and she finally comes back on and says ‘Nobody has called you this morning from Discover,’” Manicchia said.

Manicchia was part of one of many scams circulating the country, especially during busier times of the year. The scammers caught Manicchia at a busy time herself, ultimately sending a $10,000 wire to themselves from her savings account.

Manicchia considers herself tech savvy and aware of current scams, she is even sure to regularly warn her relatives about them. However, this scam was hard to pick out — it seemed too real.

“There’s no red flags going off in my mind because the Discover Bank number has called me. It’s their number. The texts are coming through from the thread that I normally get all of my codes at,” Manicchia said. “I just handed her my money on a silver platter, and I didn’t even know that that’s what I was doing.”

The woman on the other line with Manicchia made her feel like she was protecting her from fraud, when in reality, she was taking money from her.

“She was like ‘Yeah, these fraudsters really know how to pull one over on you’ and I was so nice to her. I was like ‘Thank you so much for calling me and catching this. I really appreciate it,’” Manicchia said.

Manicchia posted a viral TikTok describing her experience to others soon after the scam happened in hopes of bringing awareness to others about what she went through.

“[The money] was gone within an hour,” Manicchia said. “The money that was in that savings account was my children’s nest egg. That was their money that I had been saving since the day they were born.”

Manicchia doesn’t believe she’ll get her money back since it happened through her credit card, as her bank told her they can only retrieve the money back if the fraud was through a debit card. Nevertheless, she planned to file a police report and hopes to continue to stop this scam from happening to anyone else.

She also said she has switched to a local bank in order to get to know the representatives personally, so she hopefully doesn’t end up in the situation again.

“I hate it, but more than anything I want other people to be aware,” Manicchia said.

Manicchia recommends that if someone gets a phone call from someone claiming to be their bank, hang up and call the bank back directly to verify the phone call isn’t a scam.