LIVE BLOG: Gov. Abbott responds to questions on guns, immigration at Town Hall

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is participating in a statewide Town Hall Thursday, hosted by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. News anchors Neal Barton of KETK-TV and Sally Hernandez of KXAN-TV, as well as political reporter Phil Prazan of KXAN-TV, are moderating the event at the University of Texas at Tyler. Abbott is expected to address topics such as gun policies, especially in the wake of the El Paso shooting; immigration; and school safety, among others. Tweet your questions to the governor using #AbbottTown Hall.

7:42 p.m.

On helping those who have been incarcerated to be able to find work once they’ve paid their debt:

“We want to help and promote them into being productive citizens of the state of Texas.” Abbott explained that recent legislation aimed to address this issue exactly.

“It doesn’t matter if you have an arrest record, we want you to have a job.”

7:40 p.m.

When asked about what his plans are to help mental health support for the black community, Abbott said that people need to know what he did this session.

“We’ve never addressed it as profoundly as we did this last session.”

Abbott says after the Santa Fe shootings, that lawmakers spoke to experts on mass shootings and that all agreed mental health support needed to be worked on. The Governor pointed to Texas’ Mental Health Consortium, which addresses mental health needs in Texas and which, the Governor says received a great deal of funding this past session.

7:38 p.m.

In response to a question about what in life prepared him for his future, Abbott explained that the accident that caused the loss of his ability to walk that led him to become the leader that he is today.

7:35 p.m.

A Holly Lakes resident asked the Governor about what lawmakers would do to bring resources like internet to places like Holly Lakes, Abbott explained that everyone needs internet access and that with the recently passed laws, “it will completely change the world in which you live.”

7:33 p.m.

When asked about his attempt to raise sales taxes last legislative session, Abbott explained that higher sales taxes could help the state cut property taxes by “30%, 50%, even get rid of property taxes altogether.”

The Governor says in order to cut property taxes, another revenue stream has to be coming in and that the one that seems to be the most agreeable is a consumption tax.

7:30 p.m.

An audience member from Smith County asked the Governor what he’s done to reduce his property taxes.

Abbott pointed to his plan which he says would likely give the Smith County property owner a 6% break on his property taxes.

“Bottom line is this: you deserve to own your home as opposed to paying rent to the government.”

7:26 p.m.

Question: Does the president need to change his tone [to bridge racial divides and ensure the GOP’s continued operation]?

Abbott explained that he believed the current administration had support of people of color. He continued to touch upon 2020’s presidential election as it relates to the GOP, explaining that he feels unconcerned.

Abbott: “This is a dangerous year for the Democrats. They’re pushing Socialism…I will tell you this, the United States of America has helped more people rise out of poverty than any other country. We did that with Capitalism, not Socialism!”

7:24 p.m.

When announced about whether he saw a political shift happening in Texas, Abbott said he doesn’t see any big dynamic changing. “Texas is a red state and it will stay a red state in the next election.”

Abbott pointed to his “freedom agenda,” which aims to protect people from unfair laws like red light cameras, which have been banned, and protection of free speech.

“Prohibit an income tax in Texas!” Abbott said to the audience, urging them to vote in the next election.

7:22 p.m.

Abbott says Border Patrol needs better funding but that in the meanttime Texas will do what it has to do. “In Texas, we fully embrace legal immigration. Our focus is illegal immigration.”

7:18 p.m.

An audience member asked about Texas’ role in immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border and Abbott said that Texas was having to take care of immigration because the federal government isn’t doing its job.

When asked why Abbott deployed 1,000 members of the National Guard to the border, he explained that during that time 45,000 people came in from different countries. “When Border Patrol is making arrests, they’re not at the border, doing their jobs.” He said that National Guard deployment allowed Texas to have more boots on the ground at the border.

7:15 p.m.

When asked about the current controversy regarding an alleged backdoor deal involving Texas Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen and whether it validated calls for his resignation, Abbott said he wasn’t sure and that Texans need to know what happened.

7:12 p.m.

Abbott was asked about Red Flag Laws in Texas and he offered a measured response, elaborating on their benefit but also asking, “Would a Red Flag Law have prevented [El Paso]?”

“In the long-run, Texas will take a balanced and measured stance.” He urged respect of gunowners’ Second Amendment rights.

7:10 p.m.

When asked whether he would call for a special session to address domestic terrorism, he said that lawmakers won’t rush to push laws through. He explained the importance of making sure laws are created that will pass and will work. “We will make sure we have the laws in place to keep El Paso safe and to keep Texas safe.”

7:05 p.m.

An El Pasoan asked Abbott what can be done to bridge the gap between difference of opinion on gun control laws. Abbott turned to his bracelet, which reads “#ElPasoStrong.”

Abbott then replied, “This is the greatest travesty that’s ever happened in El Paso…but to see the way the people came together that day. There was a line around the block to give blood.”

He further explained that more needs to be done to make sure that what happens in El Paso doesn’t happen anywhere again. “We need to get to the root of that,” he said, when pointing to the alleged shooter’s racist manifesto posted online.

Abbott said the new Domestic Terrorism Taskforce will be working year-round to address possible incidents head-on.

The Governor pointed to the laws he got passed after the Santa Fe shootings and said that he will do the same to address domestic terrorism concerns after El Paso.

7 p.m.

Abbott started the event by addressing the audience and the city of El Paso: “It’s great to be back in east Texas. But it’s important to know: even though I’m in Tyler tonight, my heart is in El Paso…my heart remains with you and my work to help you is just starting.”

Abbott then gave moderator Sally Hernandez an #ElPasoStrong bracelet, which can be seen below:

5:30 p.m.