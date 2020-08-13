Live coverage here, Governor Abbott in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott travels to Lubbock on Thursday for a meeting with Lubbock area officials. Abbott will provide a COVID-19 update for the state of Texas while in Lubbock.

Abbott will meet with officials at 11:00 a.m. inside Citizens Tower. He will then hold a press conference scheduled for 11:45 a.m. in the City Council chamber. Use the video player above to see live coverage on KAMC. Use the player below to see live coverage on KLBK. App users can CLICK HERE for an alternate view of the players.

(The start time was delayed. We anticipate going at noon.)

As of Wednesday evening, the City of Lubbock Health Department reported 6,365 total cases of COVID-19 or coronavirus in the city and Lubbock County combined. Of those, 1,677 were listed as active cases. The city reported 4,604 people recovered and 84 died.

The Texas Department of State Health Services as of Thursday morning reported 9,034 COVID-19 deaths. DSHS reported 506,820 confirmed cases and an estimated 367,354 recoveries

Abbott will also travel to El Paso where he is scheduled to provide an additional press conference at 2:00 pm.