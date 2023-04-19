UPDATE: 10:13 P.M.

According to officials, the tornado warning for Pottawatomie has been extended and now includes Lincoln County has been extended to 10:45 p.m.

UPDATE: 9:57 P.M.

Officials say I-40 eastbound is shut down going into Shawnee.

UPDATE: 9:52 P.M.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Emergency management and Homeland Security, the State Emergency Operations Center (EOC) activated at 10 a.m. this morning to monitor wildland fire and severe weather threats. Following is information related to the tornado that struck the town of Cole this evening:

We do not have a number of homes or businesses damaged, but we do know that significant damage occurred.

Oklahoma Task Force 1 (OK-TF1) was requested and was deployed to assist with any search and rescue needs for Cole.

The staging area was originally established at 260 th & Meridian in Blanchard. We have reports that the Command Post will be at HWY 24 and HWY 74 on the north side of Washington.

& Meridian in Blanchard. We have reports that the Command Post will be at HWY 24 and HWY 74 on the north side of Washington. Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food, and Forestry is coordinating with Oklahoma Large Animal First Responders in case assistance with livestock was needed. ODEMHS does not have reports of impacted livestock.

20,081 customers are without power statewide according to the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

ODEMHS has not received any further requests for any of the other storms in the area.

UPDATE: 9:44 P.M.

4Warn’s Mike Morgan advises Shawnee residents to get to a safe place immediately and stay there. A strong tornado is moving into the area.

UPDATE: 9:22 P.M.

According to the McClain County Sheriff, residents have reported being trapped in their shelters underground. Due to the high winds, mailboxes have been blown away and emergency crews are having to use GPS to find addresses.

KFOR’s Natalie Clydesdale reports of two people in Cole who rode out the storm in a manhole. Neither one received injuries.

Two Cole residents rode out the storm in a manhole. Image KFOR.

UPDATE: 9:03 P.M.

KFOR crews are in Cole, Oklahoma, reviewing the damage at Scissortail Silos Event Center. The complex is destroyed. There are also numerous homes that have received damage.

Damage to event center in Cole, Oklahoma. Image KFOR.

UPDATE: 8:27 P.M.

Damage has been reported in Cole, Oklahoma, where multiple structures have been destroyed.

Update: 8:08 p.m.

Chopper Pilot Mason Dunn reports he believes there have been two tornadoes.

Update 8:06 p.m.

A large tornado was captured by KFOR’s 4WarnMe Storm Chasers and McIntyre Law Chopper 4.

ORIGINAL STORY:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)— A Tornado Watch is in effect for much of central Oklahoma until 11:00 p.m.

Large hail could be part of the severe weather making its way across the state.

Quarter to golf ball size hail is possible.

Hail reported from North Edmond near Kelly and Covell. Photo Lori Gonzalez.

There are some power outages being reported.

Check back often for updates.