Live updates: House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON D.C. — After a month of debate, the House will finish its argument Wednesday and likely vote on the two Articles of Impeachment brought against President Donald Trump. The House Rules Committee voted to approve six hours of debate on the House floor Wednesday: 3 hours each for Democrats and Republicans.

President Trump faces articles of impeachment related to his conduct in connection with Ukraine, one charging him with abuse of power and another charging him with obstruction of Congress.

