Llano Cubano food truck stands for Lubbock’s Cuban-American community

LUBBOCK, Texas — Llano Cubano is a Cuban cuisine food truck that supports Cubans fighting for freedom. The people who run the truck organized the ‘SOSCUBA’ rally on July 24 in Lubbock.

In July, residents in Cuba took to the streets to protest against the country’s communist government. A number of things triggered the protests, including food and medicine shortages.

Here in the U.S., many Cuban-Americans have come together to stand up and speak out.

“I realized that there wasn’t any [protests in Lubbock] going on and I’m trying to bring some of that Cuban experience here to Lubbock,” Ashley Zubia, the owner of Llano Cubano, said.

As a Cuban-American, Zubia felt the hurt close to home and created a rally of her own. According to her, the Cuban-American community Lubbock is small, but can still help make an impact.

“We just stood out, and we all came together. [The Cuban community] helped a lot with the food truck. They come out and eat.” Zubia said.

Zubia said those who attended the rally take pride in their Cuban-American heritage. She also said she feels responsible for bringing the Cuban community a little closer together in Lubbock.

“I’m the person here that brings the Cuban culture to Lubbock,” she said.