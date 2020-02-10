1  of  2
Closings or Delays
Lubbock Cooper ISD Wilson ISD

Local 12-year-old earns Grand Champion status for his steer at Fort Worth Stock Show

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ryder Day and Cupid Shuffle (images from family)

MEADOW, Texas — Ryder Day of Meadow showed the Grand Champion Steer over the weekend at the Fort Worth Stock Show.

His steer, Cupid Shuffle, sold to GKB Cattle for a record-breaking $300,000 Saturday morning. Cupid Shuffle is the first Hereford champion since 1982.

“It was pretty special,” Ryder, age 12, said. “I couldn’t believe it happened. I thought I was dreaming for a long time.”

Cupid was more than a year old. Ryder worked with him daily since the day he was born.

“We even put glue in his hair to make him look better and all this different stuff,” Ryder said. “So, it’s a lot of work, but I’m glad it paid off.”

“We were working with him and he started shuffling around,” Ryder said. That was the origin of the name, Cupid Shuffle.

Ryder has been showing livestock since he was in third grade.

“Our school and our county had such a good program that allows us to do stuff like this,” Ryder said.

Meadow ISD said, “Congratulations to Ryder Day with his Grand Champion Steer at the Ft. Worth Stock Show. Very proud of our Meadow FFA family!”

Ryder’s grandparents live near the place that Cupid Shuffle will end up. So, Ryder can visit from time to time. As for the money, Ryder will spit it with his brother and invest for college.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar