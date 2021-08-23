Local experts discuss the FDA approving the Pfizer vaccine

LUBBOCK, Texas — Local experts talk about how the Federal Drug Administration approved the Pfizer vaccine today.

Back in December 2020, COVID-19 vaccines were approved under an emergency usage, and as of today, the FDA has fully approved Pfizer.

“I think it’s wonderful news that there’s enough data that shows the FDA says this is a safe and effective vaccine it’s doing what it’s supposed to do, now it has full approval by the federal drug administration,” Dr. Ron Cook, Lubbock Health Authority, said.

Doctors say that you may experience symptoms like fever and muscle aches, and the vaccine could save your life. Those who feel that if they contract COVID-19 won’t get sick may be right, although they could potentially spread it to someone who could die.

“We’ve been seeing a large uptake in Pfizer vaccine also because it’s the only one available for 12-17-year-old’s,” Katherine Wells, Director of Public Health City of Lubbock, said. “A lot of the push back I’ve seen has been that it’s not FDA approved… Now it is.”

Here in the Hub City officials recommend that you continue to wash your hands, wear a mask, and social distance.

“Not only do we recommend the vaccine but the safety of west Texas really depends on increasing the percentage of citizens who are going to be vaccinated,” Dr. Steven Berk, Dean at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine, said.

According to the City of Lubbock Health Department there are over 5,000 Pfizer and Moderna vaccines as of today.

Officials say to please get your vaccine as it is now FDA approved.

If you would like to get the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine you can visit the City of Lubbock Health Department’s website.