Local leaders respond to the conviction of Derek Chauvin

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, local leaders responded to the conviction of Derek Chauvin. The former Minneapolis police officer was charged on all three charges in the death of Geroge Floyd–second and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The president of the Lubbock NAACP Branch, Milton Lee, said he was pleased when finding out about the verdict.

“It’s been a long year,” Lee said. “And then to be guilty on all three charges, I think justice was served.”

Milton said his heart goes out to Floyd’s family, and all who knew him. He also hopes the case will set a precedent.

“There are too many people who have some type of imbalance, hatred within them and they need to be brought out of the police department, or any society where it will endanger anyone else,” Lee said.

The Lubbock Round Table, a diverse group of pastors and ministers in Lubbock, began meeting in June of 2020 after the killing of George Floyd. Cory Powell, a pastor with New Dimensions Tabernacle, said the verdict isn’t justice, but it is accountability.

“I am relieved. I am hopeful. I’m still very mindful that this is just the beginning,” Powell said.

Powell said the group is dedicated to facilitating change through open discussion.

“And that’s why I think the result affected all of us in strong ways partly because as they said, when we saw that, we say Cory or Amanda,” Jim Beck, Professor of Missions at Lubbock Christian University, said.

Beck added they welcome anyone to attend their meetings. They occur every other Tuesday at the Highland Baptist Church Student Ministry.