LUBBOCK, Texas — A man already convicted of inappropriately touching a child, Joey Doggett, 49, of Post, was indicted on federal child pornography charges on Wednesday, according to court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com.

Federal court records stated Doggett was accused of having images that showed child sexual abuse on his phone and tablet, which he was ordered to give to authorities. Doggett was indicted on two counts of Possession of Child Pornography Involving a Prepubescent Minor and one count of Transportation of Child Pornography.

Public records showed Doggett has been a registered sex offender since 1999.