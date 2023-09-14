LUBBOCK, Texas — Casey Baker, 44, pleaded guilty to Failure to Stop and Render Aid resulting in Death over a hit-and-run crash that left a cyclist, Joshua Noble, dead in 2017. He was sentenced to five years in prison.

Officers were called to South Loop 289 and University Avenue at 2:20 a.m. on August 8. According to the Lubbock Police Department, an officer patrolling a car dealership in the area heard a loud noise and saw a damaged pickup truck leave the area.

LPD said while the officer followed fluid from the truck and found the driver, other officers found a man lying in the road with life-threatening injuries. A previous press release from LPD stated, “It appeared the male was riding a bicycle on the westbound access road when he was struck by a vehicle.”

Noble was taken to University Medical Center and passed away a few hours later, police said.