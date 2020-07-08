$1.6M granted from the South Plains COVID-19 Response Fund for local relief efforts

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Area United Way and the Community Foundation of West Texas:

$1.6 million has been given to local nonprofits to assist South Plains residents with needs resulting from the pandemic. The Community Foundation of West Texas and Lubbock Area United Way combined efforts to raise funds and create rapid release grants through the South Plains COVID-19 Response Fund. Grants were awarded to nonprofits addressing the needs of individuals, families, and communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and the economic consequences of the outbreak. Since the first round of grants was awarded on March 27th, 50 organizations have received funds totaling $1,600,157 in the past three months.

$464,000 provided additional funding for food assistance for South Plains residents. $416,000 went toward rent and utility assistance. $320,000 went to support childcare and other youth programming. $208,000 helped with medical needs. The remaining funds were awarded in the areas of nonprofit recovery, mental health, and transportation.

Individuals, families, businesses, and local foundations gave to the Response Fund, including an unprecedented combined gift from the local banking community, United Supermarkets and their guests, the CH Foundation, and the Helen Jones Foundation.

Devin McCain with Lubbock Area United Way said, “This effort shows our South Plains spirit. We’re always willing and ready to help a neighbor, and through the pandemic, many of our neighbors have needed a little extra support. We’re grateful to everyone who gave to the Response Fund, to the nonprofits who applied for funding and continued to serve folks, and to our entire community.”

Gifts may still be made online at cfwtx.org. If you prefer to donate by check please make payable to The Community Foundation of West Texas with COVID-19 Response Fund on the memo line and mail to 6102 82nd Street, 8b, Lubbock, Texas 79424.

Lubbock Area United Way continues to operate its online COVID-19 Response and Resource Center at liveunitedlubbock.org/covid-19. South Plains residents can visit the website for up-to-date information from hospitals, local governments, Lubbock County school districts, food suppliers, utility providers, and more. If you are in need or know someone in need, please visit the resource center or call 2-1-1.

About the Community Foundation of West Texas

The Community Foundation of West Texas is an independent, non-profit, publicly supported, tax-exempt organization whose purpose is to help donors meet the existing and future needs of the area’s educational, health, cultural, civic, and charitable organizations. The Foundation’s mission goes beyond social service and welfare; our donors are improving the overall quality of life in the South Plains area.

About Lubbock Area United Way

Since 1946, Lubbock Area United Way has worked to address the root issues of the most significant challenges facing our South Plains communities to create lasting, positive change. The keys to United Way’s success are its long-term partnerships with its Community Partner Agencies and involvement with various local coalitions. More about Lubbock Area United can be learned at www.lubbockareaunitedway.org.

(News release from the Lubbock Area United Way and the Community Foundation of West Texas)

