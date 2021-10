PLAINVIEW, Texas — Plainview and Hale County disclosed one additional COVID death on Friday morning. That brings the total for Hale County to 168 deaths.

The city and county together reported a total of 7,923 cases as of Friday. There were 84 active cases, three of which were people in local medical facilities.

The newest report said 45.25% of eligible persons were fully vaccinated. More than half of residents had at least one dose.