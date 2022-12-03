HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas — One person was airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Hockley County late Saturday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash was reported around 11:00 a.m. in the area of Farm-to-Market Road 1585 and Chickadee Road in the Arnett community.

A DPS spokesperson told EverythingLubbock.com the crash involved a semi-truck and pickup truck that was pulling a trailer.

DPS said based on the preliminary investigation, it appeared the semi-truck pulled out in front of the pickup truck and the two collided.

The driver of semi-truck was ejected in the crash and was transported to Covenant Medical Center, a DPS spokesperson told EverythingLubbock.com.

The driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injures but refused transportation by ambulance. DPS said this individual was later taken by private vehicle by a family member to a local hospital.

The Texas Department of Transportation’s DriveTexas.org website reported FM 1585 was closed between FM 3261 and FM 2646.

