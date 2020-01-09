1 arrested, 1 at large after burglary at South Lubbock Co. business leads to foot pursuit

LUBBOCK, Texas– One person was arrested and another suspect remained at large on Thursday after a burglary from a local business prompted a foot chase.

At about 10:00 a.m., an employee at a business at FM 179 and 50th Street noticed a man and woman stealing from the business, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

The employee said that he drove and followed both suspects in their vehicle, and then they fled on foot, according to LCSO.

After a search of a nearby neighborhood by deputies and a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter, the woman was arrested about 11:15 a.m., said LCSO.

The male suspect remained at large.