1 arrested, 1 at large after police chase in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas– One suspect was arrested and another remained at large after a traffic stop prompted a police chase in North Lubbock.

At approximately 2:45 p.m, a Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigation Division agent attempted to make a traffic stop in the area of 1st Street and Akron Avenue, according to DPS.

Officials said the vehicle refused to stop and a short police chase followed. Two suspects fled from the vehicle at Amigos on North University.

DPS was able to catch one suspect, but the other one was able to get away.

The suspect remained at large at about 3:30 p.m.