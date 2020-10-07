1 arrested, 1 displaced after West Lubbock fire result of arson, LFR said

[Lubbock Fire Rescue crews were on scene of a house fire in the 6200 block of 24th Street on October 6, 2020/ Nexstar staff]

LUBBOCK, Texas– One person was arrested and another was displaced after officials said a house fire in West Lubbock was the result of arson.

Just after 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, a call came into dispatch about a neighbor reporting seeing smoke coming from a home in the 6200 block of 24th Street, according to Lubbock Fire Rescue.

LFR said that the house was intentionally lit and fire fighters encountered “very high heat.” However, crews were able to put out the fire and no injuries were reported.

One person was displaced from the home, and LFR said the suspect was arrested on charges of arson of a habitation.

Officials have not yet released the name of the person who was arrested.

The case remained under investigation Wednesday.