1 arrested, 4 more wanted in deadly shooting of Lubbock man, age 23

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police said one suspect was arrested and four more were still wanted in the shooting death of Lashundrick McBrewer, 23. Police said Akkini McDade, 19, was arrested for deadly conduct.

Related Stories:

LPD said, “The Metro Unit is currently seeking 28-year-old Shaye Johnson, 28-year-old Shayn Johnson, 30-year-old Kenneth Johnson and 23-year-old Tyroen Robinson for their involvement in the shooting. They are all wanted on third-degree felony deadly conduct, discharging a firearm.”

CORRECTION: Four more suspects were wanted as of Thursday.

Left to right: Shaye Johnson, Shayn Johnson, Tyroen Robinson and Kenneth Johnson. Images from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

The following is a statement from LPD:

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit had made one arrest and is seeking additional information, including the location of four individuals wanted, in a shooting that occurred Sept. 12 in the 1900 block of East Colgate Street.

Texas Anti-Gang Center Officers arrested 19-year-old Akkini McDade for third-degree felony deadly conduct, discharging a firearm at approximately 9:30 p.m. Sept. 16 in the 1800 block of East Brown Street. He was also arrested on an unrelated charge of third-degree felony assault against a family member impeding breath or circulation. He was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center and is being held on $50,000 bond for the deadly conduct, and an additional $75,000 for the assault.

The Metro Unit is currently seeking 28-year-old Shaye Johnson, 28-year-old Shayn Johnson, 30-year-old Kenneth Johnson and 23-year-old Tyroen Robinson for their involvement in the shooting. They are all wanted on third-degree felony deadly conduct, discharging a firearm.

Investigators believe there is video evidence of this shooting. Anyone with information relating to video evidence or the locations of the four outstanding individuals is encouraged to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or Inv. Brian Thieme at 806-300-9858. Information leading to an arrest is eligible for a $5,000 reward. Crime Line callers may remain anonymous.

On Sept. 12, Lubbock Police Officers received a shots fired call at 6:12 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located 23-year-old Lashundrick McBrewer with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation is ongoing.