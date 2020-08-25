1 arrested after overnight armed robbery

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was arrested after an overnight robbery.

Around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, Lubbock Police were dispatched to 7-eleven off the Marsha Sharp Freeway to reports of an armed robbery, according to LPD.

Police traffic said a suspect was wielding a pistol then took off in a black car.

The suspect was pulled over my law enforcement 10 minutes later, according to LPD.

There were no reported injuries. This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is received.

