LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said one person was taken into custody after the report of a robbery Friday afternoon.

1800 block of 7th Street (Nexstar/Staff)

2100 Glenna Goodacre Blvd. (Nexstar/Staff)

2100 Glenna Goodacre Blvd. (Nexstar/Staff)

Police were called to 1803 7th Street at 12:43 p.m. Police quickly located someone and began to pursue. Someone was arrested in the 2100 block of Glenna Goodacre Boulevard.

“Initial reports stated a subject was robbed at gun point at this location and the suspect fled on foot,” LPD said about 90 minutes after the incident.

Initially, the LPD front desk said there were no injuries reported in the robbery, but EMS was called to the scene of the arrest. A photojournalist noted EMS personnel along with police tending to someone next to a police vehicle.

In its update, LPD said one person was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center. A name was not yet released. Other details were not yet available.