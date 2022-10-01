SEMINOLE, Texas — One person was arrested following an incident with law enforcement in Seminole Saturday morning, according to the Seminole Sentinel.



According to the newspaper, shots were fired in the St. James Catholic Church parking lot.

Law enforcement then chased the suspect through various streets and alleyways.

The suspect was taken into custody in the vicinity of Northwest Avenue I, the Seminole Sentinel said.



