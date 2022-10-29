LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was arrested following a vehicle pursuit, crash and foot chase in Northwest Lubbock Friday evening, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.



LCSO said a deputy tried to make a traffic stop on an SUV around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Duke Street and Frankford Avenue for speeding and driving on the incorrect shoulder.



The vehicle refused to stop and continued southbound on Frankford Avenue.

LCSO said the driver then failed to stop at the intersection of 4th Street and Frankford Avenue where he crashed with another vehicle.



The driver then ran from the vehicle but was later apprehended near the Walmart at 702 West Loop 289. He was taken to the Lubbock County Detention.



LCSO said the driver of the other vehicle that was struck suffered no injuries.



*** Editor’s Note: The LCSO press release originally stated the incident occurred on Thursday. However, EverythingLubbock.com later confirmed LCSO the incident occurred on Friday.

