1 arrested for deadly Coronado Inn shooting, murder warrant reveals

LUBBOCK, Texas– One person was arrested on Friday and charged with murder after court records revealed how an aggravated robbery at a Lubbock hotel turned deadly last week.

A murder warrant revealed that when police responded to the report of a shooting at the Coronado Inn, 501 North Interstate 27, they located a gunshot victim, later identified as Jawhan Jones, in the parking lot.

The warrant said according to witnesses, Jones, as well as a few others, were inside a room at the hotel smoking crack cocaine.

One witness told investigators, they could provide the phone number and Facebook page of the man from whom they purchased the crack.

Two people in a silver passenger car pulled up to the hotel and spoke to Jones outside, the warrant states. Witnesses outside stated they all went back into the hotel room and heard gunshots a short time later.

Witnesses went outside as the silver passenger car sped away and found Jones laying in the parking lot, the warrant states.

Investigators showed one witness a photo and identified Curtis as the driver of the silver passenger car, according to the warrant.

Investigators made contact with the witness in the silver passenger car, and they came in and gave a sworn statement, indicating that the other male in the car was “Shawn” but also went by “Super” and “SS,” the warrant states.

The witness then told investigators that he and “Shawn” were in prison together in the TDCJ Allred unit for one year and that was how they knew each other.

The warrant states that Curtis goes by the nickname “Super Shawn” and “SS.”

The witness told investigators that they met Jones in the parking lot at the Coronado Inn and Jones got into the car to purchase more crack from the unidentified person in the silver passenger car with Curtis, the warrant states.

Curtis, according to the warrant, all of a sudden pulled a gun out and demanded Jones’ money. Jones then refused and tried to exit the back seat of the car.

Then, Curtis fired the gun three times and sped away, the warrant states. After that, the witness asked Curtis if he just shot him, and Curtis said, “He thought he had hit him in the leg.”

The witness then asked Curtis to take him to his mom’s house. Then, the witness said he spoke to Curtis later on in the morning and said, “He had seen on the news where the man had died from the gunshot wound.”

Curtis was arrested on February 21 for an outstanding warrant for a traffic citation, the warrant states.

Curtis was able to corroborate the story given by the witness in the car, but he denied shooting Jones, according to the warrant. He said the witness was the one who shot Jones.

However, a search warrant was executed at Curtis’ residence, and a revolver was recovered from his bedroom, according to the warrant.

Curtis then admitted the revolver was used to shoot and kill Jones.

He remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center with a $300,000 bond.