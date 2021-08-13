1 arrested for shooting multiple shots at person in public parking lot in Plainview

(The following news release is from the City of Plainview)

On Friday, August 13, 2021, at approximately 2:12 p.m. City of Plainview Police Officers responded to a “shots fired” call in the 3200 blk of Olton Rd. Upon arrival, officers were met by a complainant who reported that a known person had fired multiple shots at him, with a rifle, in a shopping center parking lot near the intersection of Ennis St. and Olton Rd. The complainant was not injured. The suspect, known to the complainant, fled the location in a Chrysler sedan.

Using complainant and eyewitness information officers were able to locate the suspect at a residence in the 1200 blk. of Vernon St. Suspect Richard Medina Jr., 39 years of age, cooperated with responding officers and was taken into custody for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon (family violence) a first-degree felony.

This offense is still under investigation. If you are a witness, and can contribute information, please contact the Plainview Police Department criminal investigations division at (806) 296-1189.

