1 captured, 1 at large in connection to Snyder murder, police say

[Image of Misty Ann Parham provided by the Snyder Police Department Facebook page]

SNYDER, Texas– One person was captured Tuesday and another remained at large in connection to a murder in Snyder.

Donald Earl Emerson, 40, was captured and arrested for murder Monday after he was accused as a suspect in the murder of Norris Lee Williams, 38, according to police.

Snyder Police previously said on its social media that Misty Ann Parham, 28, was the second suspect wanted in connection to the murder of Williams.

At the time of this report, Parham remained at large.

Read the full statement from Snyder Police in its social media post below:

