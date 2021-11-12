1 dead, 1 hospitalized after explosion at X-FAB

LUBBOCK, Texas– One person is dead, and another was seriously injured after an explosion at X-FAB Texas in North Lubbock Friday, according to an X-FAB news release.

“There was a flash explosion during maintenance on the DI water system but it did not result in a fire onsite,” the release said.

At approximately 9:00 a.m., Lubbock Fire Rescue and the Lubbock Police Department responded to the incident.

According to X-FAB, in addition to the fatality, another employee was taken to University Medical Center with non-serious injuries.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion, which remained under investigation Friday. However, there was no reason to suspect any additional risk to the employees on-site, the release said.

Manufacturing operations ceased until the investigation and repairs were completed at the time this article was published.

Here is the full statement from X-FAB below:

(NEWS RELEASE) LUBBOCK, Texas– At approximately 9:00 a.m., an explosion occurred at the X-FAB Texas facility in Lubbock. There was a flash explosion during maintenance on the DI water system but it did not result in a fire onsite.

Lubbock Police and Fire departments responded quickly. One employee was taken to UMC with non-life-threatening injuries and there was one fatality.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, but there is no reason to suspect any additional risk to employees or the site.

Manufacturing operations have ceased until investigation and repairs are completed.

Additional information will be provided when available.