1 dead, 4 injured in Ector County rollover

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas– One person is dead and four others were injured after a vehicle rollover in Ector County early Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to DPS, A Honda Accord was traveling east on Interstate Highway 20, three miles west of Odessa. The Honda had a flat tire, and the driver lost control and rolled.

One of the passengers, Sarah A. Cortez, 22, of Odessa, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Honda, Carlos F. Cortez, 28, of Big Spring, suffered non-serious injuries. He was taken to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa.

The three others passengers, Abigail O. Marquez, 18, Alexandria Acosta, 24, and Destiny F. Natera, 23, all of Odessa, suffered serious injuries, DPS said. They were also taken to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa.

According to DPS, Natera was the only one wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.