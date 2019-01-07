1 dead, 6 injured in rollover accident north of Lamesa Sunday morning

Photo from MGN Online

DAWSON COUNTY, Texas - One person was killed and six others were injured in a rollover accident in Dawson County Sunday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The accident occurred on U.S. Highway 87, approximately five miles north of Lamesa, around 7:00 a.m.

DPS said 2003 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling southbound when it left the roadway. The driver overcorrected, which caused the SUV to roll.

Authorities said there was one adult and five juveniles in the vehicle, all from Colorado Springs, Colorado.

A 16-year-old male in the vehicle was transported to Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock where he died.

The 16-year-old female driver, along with an 11-year-old male, a 10-year-old female, an 8-year-old male, another 8-year-old male and a 50-year-old male were transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock with incapacitating injuries.

DPS did not release the names of the juveniles, however the adult was identified as Rudy Salazar.

The DPS report stated the driver was the only occupant in the vehicle wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.