LUBBOCK, Texas — Around 11 p.m. Wednesday night, the Department of Public Safety responded to a three car collision on Highway 84 between FM 597 at Anton city limits and FM 168 at the east of Anton.

One person was transported to the hospital by air, and the rest were transported by ground, according to DPS Trooper Martin.

Trooper Martin confirms one person died, and seven were injured.

This story is still developing and will be updated as soon as more information is received.