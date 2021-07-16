1 dead after 3 vehicles hit cyclist in North Lubbock County, DPS says

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas– One person is dead after a 3-vehicle crash hit a cyclist on North Interstate-27 early Friday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

According to DPS, Troopers responded to the crash on North I-27, near County Road 5300.

DPS said the cyclist was riding southbound on the interstate on the inside lane on his tricycle and was struck by three different vehicles.

DPS did not confirm a name of the victim Friday morning.

