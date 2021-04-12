1 dead after rollover in Castro Co., DPS says

CASTRO COUNTY, Texas– One person is dead and another suffered minor injuries after a rollover in Castro County on Sunday.

At approximately 10:15 a.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the crash at SH 86, five miles east of Dimmitt, DPS said.

According to DPS, a GMC vehicle was driving westbound on SH 86. The GMC drove across the eastbound lane of traffic and entered the south barrow ditch.

The driver of the GMC, John Hubert Wheeler, 53 of Grove, Oklahoma, overcorrected to the right, DPS said. Wheeler then entered back onto the roadway and then entered into a side skid before overturning several times.

The GMC came to rest in the north barrow ditch facing northeast.

Wheeler was transported to the Plains Memorial Hospital in Dimmitt and was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Flip Taylor, DPS said.

The passenger in the GMC, Leonard Mitchell Williams, 45 of Drumright, Oklahoma, was also transported to the hospital in Dimmitt for minor injuries, according to DPS.

Both Wheeler and Williams were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.