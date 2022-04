LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded Sunday morning to the 1100 block of 58th Street.

Officers were called to the scene before 5:00 a.m. for reports of a stabbing that “appears to be related to a domestic incident.”

“One person was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced deceased. The investigation is on-going,” police said.

LPD said more information would be released at a later time.