1 dead and 2 injured after South Loop and Slide crash

LUBBOCK, Texas– One person is dead and two injured after a two-vehicle crash at South Loop 289 and Slide Rd.

Officers received the call just before 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, according to Lubbock Police.

The Major Crash Investigation Unit responded to a fatal car crash involving two vehicles. One person is dead, while two individuals had minor injuries. The victim had not been identified.

All lanes are closed on Slide and traffic is diverted to the South Loop access roads. This is a developing story, check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.