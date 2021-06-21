1 dead, another flown to Lubbock after 2-vehicle crash in Plainview

PLAINVIEW, Texas– One person is dead and another was seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in Plainview early Saturday.

Read the full news release from the city below:

PRESS RELEASE (PLAINVIEW, TEXAS)— Just past midnight on the morning of Saturday, June 19th 2021, City of Plainview Police Officers responded to a major accident at 2800 Dimmitt Road near the I-27 East Frontage Road. The accident investigation indicates an Orange Dodge Challenger failed to yield right at the intersection of Yonkers and Dimmitt Road. He struck a Tractor Truck pulling a semi-trailer which was making a right turn onto the service road. The Dodge struck the trailer on the left side causing considerable damage. The driver of the Dodge was taken to Covenant Hospital in Plainview before being flown to Lubbock and is currently in the intensive care unit for serious injuries. The front passenger of the Dodge was pronounced dead at the scene. The names of the driver and passenger are not being released at this time. The driver of the tractor truck was not injured.

(This is a news release from the City of Plainview)