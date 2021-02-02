1 dead following rollover crash south of Wolfforth Tuesday afternoon

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a fatal one-vehicle crash south of Wolfforth Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 3:25 p.m. at Farm-to-Market Road 179 and Woodrow Road.

According to an EverythingLubbock.com photographer, one person had died in the crash.

The Texas Department of Public Safety told EverythingLubbock.com the vehicle disregarded a stop sign and rolled over.

Traffic was being diverted around the crash scene.

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive additional information.