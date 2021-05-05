1 dead following shooting at South Plains Mall

LUBBOCK, Texas– One person is dead after Lubbock Police said a teen was shot at the South Plains Mall Tuesday night.

At approximately 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the mall, 6202 Slide Road, for a report of shots fired, according to police.

Officers located an 18-year-old unidentified male with serious injuries in the parking lot between the movie theater and the carnival. Police have not yet released the name.

The teen was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries and eventually died from his injuries, according to police.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit was investigating the shooting Wednesday.

RELATED STORY: LPD says one person shot at South Plains Mall Tuesday night