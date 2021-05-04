1 dead in Gaines Co. crash

GAINES COUNTY, Texas– One person is dead after a one-vehicle crash in Gaines County last week, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

At approximately 9:00 a.m., April 30, DPS responded to U.S. Highway 385, two miles south of Seminole for the crash.

A Volkswagen Jetta was driving northbound on U.S. Highway 385 when it left the roadway and struck a tree, DPS said.

The driver of the vehicle, David Harms, 36, of Seminole, was pronounced dead on-scene by Judge Jeff James.

DPS said Harms was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash remained under investigation Tuesday.