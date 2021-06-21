1 dead in Lynn Co. 2-vehicle crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LYNN COUNTY, Texas– One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Lynn County Sunday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., DPS responded to the crash at U.S. 87, three miles south of Tahoka.

A Dodge Ram drifted right, onto the improved shoulder, where a truck tractor towing a semi-tractor trailer was parked after breaking down, DPS said.

The Dodge collided with the side of the truck tractor semi-trailer and came to a rest, upright and facing south in the grass median of U.S. 87.

The truck tractor semi-trailer remained in place, upright and still attached, which stayed facing south on the improved shoulder of southbound U.S. 87, DPS said.

The driver of the Dodge, James Dean Levasseur, 58 of Williston, North Dakota, was pronounced dead on the scene from injuries he sustained in the crash. According to DPS, Levasseur was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The incident remained under investigation Monday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar