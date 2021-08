LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas– One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in South Lubbock County Friday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Just after 8:00 a.m., DPS responded to the crash involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle on Highway 87 and East Farm to Market Road 41.

According to DPS, the motorcycle was southbound on Hwy 87 and the pickup truck was eastbound on East FM 41.

DPS said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.