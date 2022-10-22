LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police said a Friday night shooting in the 200 block of North Avenue R killed a person, but specific details were not yet available.

“We can confirm a male was shot and has died,” a police spokesperson said via email at about 2:00 a.m. Saturday.

200 block, North Avenue R (Nexstar/Staff)

200 block, North Avenue R (Nexstar/Staff)

200 block, North Avenue R (Nexstar/Staff)

200 block, North Avenue R (Nexstar/Staff)

200 block, North Avenue R (Nexstar/Staff)

The time of the original call was 11:00 p.m. for shots fired. Video and images from the scene showed crime tape extending out into the street and surrounding at least one vehicle.

EverythingLubbock.com will provide more details when possible.