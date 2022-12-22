LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday released the name of the victim in a deadly crash in Lubbock County. Santiago Serbin Jr., 68 of Shallowater, lost his life in the crash which happened Wednesday at 6:41 p.m. along FM 2378, four miles southwest of Lubbock.

Previous Coverage: One killed after crash in Lubbock County Wednesday night, DPS said

Servin was traveling south in a pickup truck and James Edwin Barrett, 40 of Shallowater was going north. DPS said as both vehicles approached each other, Serbin drove on the wrong side of the road. Serbin was pronounced deceased on scene by EMS. Barrett suffered minor injuries, DPS said.

Conditions were dry and clear, DPS said. The speed limit was listed as 75.