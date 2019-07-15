1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Runnels County

RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas– One person is dead after a single vehicle crash in Runnels County Saturday.

At approximately 8:40 p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the crash at U.S. Highway 67, four miles east of Ballinger, according to a DPS news release.

An SUV was traveling eastbound on U.S. 67 when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway. The driver then turned left and went into a right-side skid, through a fence and rolled over in a pasture, the news release states.

The passenger of the SUV, Drew Blake Crenshaw, 19 of Ballinger, was ejected. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and her body was taken to Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger, said DPS.

The driver of the SUV, Christine Evelyn Reitmayer, 47 of Ballinger, was taken to Shannon Medical Center with stable, non-incapacitating injuries. DPS said Reitmayer was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash remained under investigation Monday.