1 dead in train-pedestrian crash near Shallowater

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and BNSF Railroad Company responded to reports of a train fatally hitting a pedestrian near Shallowater Wednesday night./Nexstar staff]

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas– One person is dead after a train struck a pedestrian Wednesday night near Shallowater, according to the BNSF Railroad Company.

Just before 10:00 p.m., the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office responded to Farm to Market Road 179 and Spur 388 for reports of a train carrying mixed freight that struck a trespasser, BNSF said.

“We are saddened to say that the individual was fatally injured,” BNSF External Corporate Communications Manager Ben Wilemon said.

Wilemon said there were no other injuries involved.

The case remained under investigation by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar