PLAINVIEW, Texas — On Friday, Plainview and Hale County reported one additional death and three new COVID cases since February 22.

There were 10,323 total confirmed cases, with 10,113 recoveries and 200 deaths since the start of the pandemic. A total of 10 cases were active.

The city and county reported no new hospitalizations as of Friday.

The latest update said 43.71 percent of residents were fully vaccinated.

